New pole installed to restore power to mains supply in north Northumberland hamlet
Those living at Donaldson’s Lodge, near Cornhill-on-Tweed, have had to rely on generators for six weeks because one of the poles in the area that was causing power issues had to be removed as it was “no longer fit for purpose”.
The generators have not always been reliable and so there have been further power cuts during this period.
However, a SP (Scottish Power) Energy Networks spokesperson said this afternoon: “Around six weeks ago, one of our poles supplying a small area in Cornhill needed to be removed as it was no longer fit for purpose.
“In order to keep supply to properties in the area, we connected all customers to generators whilst we examined options to move the pole’s location. However, no other options were viable.
“As of this morning (October 20), a new pole has been installed with a planned interruption to power supply as we energised the new pole and moved all customers from the generators back onto mains supply.
“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works and thank our customers for their patience.”