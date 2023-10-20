News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

New pole installed to restore power to mains supply in north Northumberland hamlet

A new pole has been installed today (Friday) at a hamlet in north Northumberland in order to get residents back onto mains supply.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Those living at Donaldson’s Lodge, near Cornhill-on-Tweed, have had to rely on generators for six weeks because one of the poles in the area that was causing power issues had to be removed as it was “no longer fit for purpose”.

The generators have not always been reliable and so there have been further power cuts during this period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, a SP (Scottish Power) Energy Networks spokesperson said this afternoon: “Around six weeks ago, one of our poles supplying a small area in Cornhill needed to be removed as it was no longer fit for purpose.

A picture of Donaldson’s Lodge by Google in July this year.A picture of Donaldson’s Lodge by Google in July this year.
A picture of Donaldson’s Lodge by Google in July this year.
Most Popular

“In order to keep supply to properties in the area, we connected all customers to generators whilst we examined options to move the pole’s location. However, no other options were viable.

“As of this morning (October 20), a new pole has been installed with a planned interruption to power supply as we energised the new pole and moved all customers from the generators back onto mains supply.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works and thank our customers for their patience.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandScottish Power