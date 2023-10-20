News you can trust since 1854
New playground in Kitty Brewster area of Blyth officially opened

A new playground in the Kitty Brewster area was opened by Blyth Town Council last week.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
The facilities, situated between Lonsdale Avenue and Glendale Avenue, were commissioned after a consultation in March showed local support for the project.

Construction began in September, financed by the town council and county councillor Wojciech Ploszaj’s allocated local improvement funds.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Warren Taylor said: "I am delighted to see this wonderful playground come to life in Kitty Brewster.

Councillors, residents, and children attended an official opening of the playground. (Photo by Blyth Town Council)Councillors, residents, and children attended an official opening of the playground. (Photo by Blyth Town Council)
“This space will undoubtedly bring joy and laughter to the children of our community for years to come.

“It is a testament to the strength of our community that we can come together to make these projects a reality.

“The new Kitty Brewster playground features modern equipment, engaging play structures, and safety measures to ensure the well-being of all children.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in the consultation process, and I look forward to seeing children and families relishing the new playground.”

