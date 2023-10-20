Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The facilities, situated between Lonsdale Avenue and Glendale Avenue, were commissioned after a consultation in March showed local support for the project.

Construction began in September, financed by the town council and county councillor Wojciech Ploszaj’s allocated local improvement funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Warren Taylor said: "I am delighted to see this wonderful playground come to life in Kitty Brewster.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors, residents, and children attended an official opening of the playground. (Photo by Blyth Town Council)

“This space will undoubtedly bring joy and laughter to the children of our community for years to come.

“It is a testament to the strength of our community that we can come together to make these projects a reality.

“The new Kitty Brewster playground features modern equipment, engaging play structures, and safety measures to ensure the well-being of all children.