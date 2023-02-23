New plans for revamp of Bamburgh walled garden aim to improve accessibility issues

And improving facilities for disabled visitors is at the heart of plans submitted by Bamburgh Castle Estate.

It has applied for permission to build a new Changing Places accessible toilet, with three disabled parking bays, as part of a wider plan which includes a new cafe.

James Boulton, manager for Bamburgh Castle Estate said: “Bamburgh rightly tops the polls for being the UK’s best seaside destination to visit.

Bamburgh walled garden.

"But what it lacks are toilet facilities for people with profound and multiple learning and physical disabilities.

"At present some people are unable to visit Bamburgh due to the lack of suitable facilities and we want to do something about this.

“Changing Places toilets are life changing for people who use them. They give anyone – whatever their disability - the freedom to enjoy days out for socialising, travel, shopping or for appointments - things most of us take for granted daily.

“We’ve have been contacted by people who have had to resort to using toilet floors or car boots to change family members or have had to cut their day short because there is no toilet provision for them. We think this is totally unacceptable in an area where we are proud to welcome people to visit.”

A Changing Places facility.

Bamburgh resident Andrea Thomas added: “As a former acting head of a special school for pupils with profound and complex learning difficulties and as a parent of two disabled young people, I am delighted to see plans for a Changing Places facility in Bamburgh.

“The foresight and desire to be truly inclusive is a real positive statement being made by Bamburgh Castle Estate.”

Gill Castle, founder of local charity Chameleon Buddies, which provides support for people with ostomies, said: "We are in great support of this application for a facility which will enable the estimated 21,000 people who are fitted with a stoma every year, to visit this local tourist area, without fear of a lack of suitable toilet facilities.

"Having a stoma is a hidden disability, which is little talked about due to the stigma surrounding these life saving operations, but there are undoubtedly many people in the local area who have a stoma.”

Planning permission and listed building consent has been applied for to build the facility in the walled garden where approval has already been granted for an accessible café incorporating a family area.

Estate staff would manage and carry out daily cleaning and maintenance as well as safeguard the facility against vandalism.

Plans include a new entry point through the wall for pedestrian and disabled vehicle access.

Mr Boulton said: “We have consulted at length with architects and specialist planners to identify if and where an access point could be added to allow this facility to happen.

“Our proposed entry point is located alongside The RNLI Grace Darling Museum where sections of the original wall and shop have already been removed and modified over the past century to allow for the widening of Bamburgh’s road infrastructure as well as for the museum’s construction.”

