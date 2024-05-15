Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pizza takeaway promising the “tradition of Naples, authenticity of New York and freshness of the North East” has arrived in Morpeth.

Family-run independent pizzeria The Pitman Pizza Co has opened a new takeaway at Stanley Terrace, behind Sanderson Arcade.

This will be the second venue opened by founder Tommy Rand, following the success of his other takeaway in Bedlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His interest in pizza-making started several years ago when he noted how much better a freshly-made pizza tasted when compared with a shop bought version and since 2017, he has experimented with flavours from Italy to produce the best possible pizzas.

Tommy Rand with friends Callum McPake and Connor Main.

Tommy’s mobile pizza business became a roaring success and the company’s first pizzeria was launched inside a shipping container on the site of The Box Wood Tap, now known as The Hoptimist, in Bedlington.

Since then, he has also visited his other brother, who lives in New York, and managed to pick up some tips from a few pizza chefs while he was there.

The 34-year-old, of Bedlington, said: “We hope to mix the tradition of Naples, authenticity of New York and freshness of the North East in all of our pizzas – and we cannot wait for the good people of Morpeth to try them out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular options available at the Morpeth takeaway, open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm, include the Pitman Pizza and the Truffle Shuffle. It will just be accepting walk-in orders and orders for collection at first, but Tommy is hoping to launch a website and branch out into deliveries.