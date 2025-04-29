Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reformer Pilates studio promising to help people move better, feel stronger, and even launch their own fitness careers, has opened in Morpeth.

Adding to its existing venues in Newcastle and Gateshead, growing North East Pilates brand PilatEASE recently opened up its third studio in Stobhill.

Shortly after leaving her 9-5 to become a fitness instructor, owner Nicci Rowlands ended up with a serious injury which left her unable to walk. Using Pilates, Nicci was able to aid her own recovery – inspiring her to open her first studio to help others.

She said: “My big dream was to make lifting heavy stuff really popular for women in their 40s. But I actually injured myself so badly I could not walk.

Heather West (left) and PilatEASE owner Nicci Rowlands have opened the new Morpeth studio in partnership.

“I did something called trigger point Pilates to help my recovery. My osteopath asked me what I was doing because my progress was amazing so I showed them and I ended up working there as a one-to-one Pilates instructor.

“I then discovered reformer and I knew it would just have so many benefits for people like me and it all just stemmed from there.”

PilatEASE also operates as a Pilates training academy. Through the school, over 100 new teachers have been trained and newly-qualified instructors even have the opportunity to open their own PilatEASE studio in partnership with Nicci.

The new Morpeth studio is an example of this, having been opened in a business partnership between Nicci and instructor Heather West, who started her journey as a PilatEASE customer.

Over 100 Pilates instructors have been trained by Nicci at PilatEASE.

Nicci explained: “When you’re in your 40s, you often have a second life and financial independence is massive. I want to offer women an opportunity that I didn’t have, to have a business but not to need so much equity to put in.

“They are my business partners, so they buy in and we do it together. But there is also an option for those who can’t buy in which is a managerial role which comes with equity.”

She added: “I just want to give everyone the opportunity to move better, feel better and get fitter with Pilates while giving women an opportunity to start their own business with little to no risk.”

Alongside Morpeth, PilatEASE studios are popping up in Whitley Bay and Consett, with Hexham next on the horizon.