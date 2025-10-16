A new photography studio that specialises in newborn, children, family and maternity pictures is up and running at in the Blagdon Estate.

Sophie Henderson has been running a landscape photography business based out of Tynemouth Market every weekend for a decade.

She wanted to add a new venture so she could once again “capture the magic of family life” and this has led to the Little Somewhere Photography Studio being established at The Stoneyard.

Sophie explained that she had previously worked with some shops on the Blagdon Estate and felt it would be an ideal studio location – so she was delighted that when she contacted the estate, it told her there was a unit available.

A picture from one of the Halloween-themed shoots that have taken place at the Little Somewhere Photography Studio.

After getting the keys at the start of the year, work was carried out to convert it into a photography studio and it opened in August.

She added: “My experience behind the camera includes eight years working with the UK’s leading schools photography company, where I fell in love with the energy and honesty that comes with photographing children.

“For the past 10 years I’ve also been running a landscape photography business, but after the birth of my daughter in August 2024 I realised how much I missed capturing the magic of family life. That’s where the idea for Little Somewhere was born.

“The studio is designed to feel calm, comfortable and a little bit magical. We have free parking and a countryside setting that makes the experience feel like a little escape for families.”

Halloween shoots are concluding over the next week and Christmas shoots will start soon. For more information and to contact Sophie, go to www.littlesomewhere.co.uk