An application to install a new passenger help point at Berwick Railway Station has been submitted.

New passenger help point at Berwick Railway Station plan submitted by LNER
The proposal by LNER would involve cable management and the provision of power and data supplies to the location.
A design, access and heritage support statement submitted on behalf of LNER includes the following: “The submitted proposals form part of a wider scheme being undertaken by LNER to enhance the usability of stations for all passengers.
“The proposed works at Berwick Railway Station focus on the installation of the help point strategically positioned to assist passengers, ensuring they are placed in high traffic areas where they can be most effective.
“It is also a careful placement that reflects both the commitment to meeting the diverse needs of travellers, particularly those with reduced mobility or visual impairments, and the station’s significant heritage value.
“This includes thoughtful planning of cable routes to minimise any impact on the station’s historical features.”
Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour has welcomed the application.
She said: “I am pleased to see future improvements to our grade-II listed Berwick Railway Station by LNER with its planning application to the county council for the installation of a passenger help point to enhance usability of this station for customers with reduced mobility and visual impairments.
“This delivery of improvements is welcomed, along with the refurbishment of lifts at the station.