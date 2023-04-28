The groups are hosting an event in Berwick, taking place in the William Elder Building on June 10 from 10.30am to 12.30pm, for anyone who is seeking more information.

The new partnership will see Adopt North East work with UK wide charity New Family Social, which is led by LGBTQ+ adopters and foster carers who use their experience to help agencies to be as inclusive as possible.

In 2022, the LGBTQ+ community provided families for one in five adopted children in England.

Adopt North East and New Family Social are working together to encourage LGBTQ+ adoption.

Adopt North East is committed to ensuring that it is professional, open and caring to adopters and by working with New Family Social it hopes to enhance the confidence, understanding and support needed to help adopters throughout their journey.

Nik Flavell, senior manager for Adopt North East, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with New Family Social. It’s a fantastic charity that works tirelessly to break down stigma and provides dedicated support for LGBTQ+ families to adopt.

“Whether you are single or a couple, we warmly welcome applications from those identifying as LGBTQ+.

“Children are currently waiting to be adopted and we know that members of the LGBTQ+ community can provide amazing, loving and life-long families for these children. If you’re considering starting your adoption journey, please do get in touch and start their forever today with us.”

An online event will also be taking place for those interested on June 6 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.