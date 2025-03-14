New partnership in Northumberland encourages walking for health

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:42 BST
Northumberland County Council has teamed up with the Go Jauntly walking and wellness app to launch a set of curated walks to encourage residents and visitors to explore the county on foot.

Twelve unique walks are available from the ‘Big Northumberland Gear Change’ collection, some of which highlight the rich history of the region.

Routes such as the Morpeth Suffragette Nature Trail, the Berwick Hospital Heritage Trail and the Ashington Local Heroes Walking Tour invite walkers to connect with both nature and the area’s historical significance.

Cllr Jeff Watson, the council’s cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “Teaming up with Go Jauntly is a brilliant way to inspire more people to explore Northumberland’s stunning landscapes and rich history, all while improving their health and well-being.

A team of walkers at the Emily Wilding Davison statue in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.placeholder image
A team of walkers at the Emily Wilding Davison statue in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.

“Walking isn’t just good for the body, it’s good for the mind too.”

For more information about the Go Jauntly app and to explore the walking routes available in Northumberland, go to https://walks.gojauntly.com/collections/the-big-northumberland-gear-change-212

