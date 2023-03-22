News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
19 minutes ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
3 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

New parking restrictions planned in Bamburgh

Northumberland County Council is proposing to put double yellow lines on The Wynding in Bamburgh.

By Charlie Watson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT

The narrow road, which leads to the beach and Bamburgh Castle Golf Club, suffers from inconsiderate parking on busy days.

Northumberland County Council and Bamburgh Parish Council have been concerned about the issue for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are safety concerns if emergency services vehicles could not get through.

The Wynding in Bamburgh.
The Wynding in Bamburgh.
The Wynding in Bamburgh.
Most Popular

A ‘no waiting at any time’ parking restriction is proposed along virtually the whole length of the western side of the road.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, county councillor for Bamburgh division, said: "This has been raised with the county council by myself and Bamburgh Parish Council for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Following a meeting with Northumberland County Council, the parish council and the National Association for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty this is the proposal.

"Better signage would also be included to direct people towards the Links car park as an alternative access to the beach.”

The Wynding in Bamburgh.
The Wynding in Bamburgh.
The Wynding in Bamburgh.
Bamburgh