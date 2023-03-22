New parking restrictions planned in Bamburgh
Northumberland County Council is proposing to put double yellow lines on The Wynding in Bamburgh.
The narrow road, which leads to the beach and Bamburgh Castle Golf Club, suffers from inconsiderate parking on busy days.
Northumberland County Council and Bamburgh Parish Council have been concerned about the issue for some time.
There are safety concerns if emergency services vehicles could not get through.
A ‘no waiting at any time’ parking restriction is proposed along virtually the whole length of the western side of the road.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, county councillor for Bamburgh division, said: "This has been raised with the county council by myself and Bamburgh Parish Council for some time.
"Following a meeting with Northumberland County Council, the parish council and the National Association for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty this is the proposal.
"Better signage would also be included to direct people towards the Links car park as an alternative access to the beach.”