New panels reveal hidden history of Eglingham, North Charlton and South Charlton
Villagers in Eglingham parish knew their history was worth telling.
And with the help of a grant from RWE wind farm fund and designer Ben Smith from MGH consultants, they unveiled a set of interpretation boards illustrating the history of the three villages in the parish - Eglingham, North Charlton and South Charlton.
Eglingham revealed the destruction of its church when Cromwell’s supporters rampaged through the village; North Charlton rediscovered a long forgotten story of a bronze age warrior buried nearby and South Charlton discovered a Deed, now in the treasury at Durham, naming the Monks of Lindisfarne as the earliest tenants.
With all the research being done by the community this has been a long and fascinating exercise.
Parish councillor and project coordinator Jane Hamilton said: “It was great to bring all three villages together to work on a community project such as this. Our team uncovered some amazing facts. It just reinforces what a wonderful part of the country we live in.”