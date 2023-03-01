And with the help of a grant from RWE wind farm fund and designer Ben Smith from MGH consultants, they unveiled a set of interpretation boards illustrating the history of the three villages in the parish - Eglingham, North Charlton and South Charlton.

Eglingham revealed the destruction of its church when Cromwell’s supporters rampaged through the village; North Charlton rediscovered a long forgotten story of a bronze age warrior buried nearby and South Charlton discovered a Deed, now in the treasury at Durham, naming the Monks of Lindisfarne as the earliest tenants.

With all the research being done by the community this has been a long and fascinating exercise.

Cllr Jane Hamilton, Cllr Alyson McGarrigle, Cllr Lorna Turner, Carolyn Brewster and Ben Smith of MGH Consultants.