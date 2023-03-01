News you can trust since 1854
New panels reveal hidden history of Eglingham, North Charlton and South Charlton

Villagers in Eglingham parish knew their history was worth telling.

By Ian Smith
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:03pm

And with the help of a grant from RWE wind farm fund and designer Ben Smith from MGH consultants, they unveiled a set of interpretation boards illustrating the history of the three villages in the parish - Eglingham, North Charlton and South Charlton.

Eglingham revealed the destruction of its church when Cromwell’s supporters rampaged through the village; North Charlton rediscovered a long forgotten story of a bronze age warrior buried nearby and South Charlton discovered a Deed, now in the treasury at Durham, naming the Monks of Lindisfarne as the earliest tenants.

With all the research being done by the community this has been a long and fascinating exercise.

Cllr Jane Hamilton, Cllr Alyson McGarrigle, Cllr Lorna Turner, Carolyn Brewster and Ben Smith of MGH Consultants.
Parish councillor and project coordinator Jane Hamilton said: “It was great to bring all three villages together to work on a community project such as this. Our team uncovered some amazing facts. It just reinforces what a wonderful part of the country we live in.”