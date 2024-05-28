New owners set to take over Boots pharmacy in Seahouses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Boots pharmacy on Main Street will change hands on Monday, June 3 and will operate independently as ‘Seahouses Chemist’s’.
Prescriptions will continue to be processed whilst the stock is changed and the handover takes place.
One Facebook user wrote: “I will be forever grateful to all the staff at Boots who have been so supportive over the years.
“The staff were an absolute lifeline during Covid, and continued to keep the pharmacy up and running. Sincere thanks to every one of them.
“I hope the new owners will recognise that it’s a hard and responsible job for the staff, and will value them accordingly.”
Boots had announced in 2023 that 300 stores would eventually close over 12 months.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.