A pharmacy in Seahouses is changing hands.

The Boots pharmacy on Main Street will change hands on Monday, June 3 and will operate independently as ‘Seahouses Chemist’s’.

Prescriptions will continue to be processed whilst the stock is changed and the handover takes place.

One Facebook user wrote: “I will be forever grateful to all the staff at Boots who have been so supportive over the years.

Boots Pharmacy on Main Street in Seahouses.

“The staff were an absolute lifeline during Covid, and continued to keep the pharmacy up and running. Sincere thanks to every one of them.

“I hope the new owners will recognise that it’s a hard and responsible job for the staff, and will value them accordingly.”