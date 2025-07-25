The new owners of a boutique hotel in Northumberland are planning major improvements.

The Wildhive Collective have submitted plans for the refurbishment of Grade II listed Eshott Hall, between Morpeth and Alnwick.

The proposals also include 15 timber framed accommodation cabins, the creation of a gym and health studio, four wellness cabins and a night sky appreciation cabin.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The current use of the site does not generate sufficient financial capital to invest in the upkeep and improvement of Eshott Hall.

“The site currently loses money in the quieter months which is then offset in the busier summer months. The proposed development seeks to increase the number of guest accommodation rooms as well as elevate the potential on-site spend to ensure the long-term financial security for the site.”

Another document outlines the plans for the 17th century country house.

It says: “Eshott Hall is currently in a state of disrepair following years of underinvestment and it is not achieving its potential.

"This has led to Eshott Hall falling behind the standards guests expect from a luxury experience and does not do enough to represent Northumberland as a unique place to visit.

"This proposal outlines a comprehensive plan to restore the Hall and rejuvenate the surrounding estate, unlocking its full potential and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

“Essential renovations will address critical structural and functional issues within the Hall.

“The estate will be thoughtfully reimagined to immerse guests in the natural beauty of the Northumberland landscape.

"Carefully designed woodland cabins will be introduced – nestled harmoniously within the environment to offer a peaceful retreat where visitors can truly ‘get away from it all’.

“In addition, the surrounding grounds will undergo significant improvements, including the creation of sustainable woodlands and gardens.

“This is a bold yet respectful vision: one that honours the heritage of Eshott Hall while ensuring its future as a vibrant, eco-conscious destination.”

Eshott Hall had previously been under ownership of the Robert Parker Hotel Collection but its sale was announced last November.

It had previously been on the market for just under £5 million.

Wildhive, founded by Ed Burrows and Charles Randall, also own Callow Hall in the Peak District.