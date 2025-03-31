Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brewers Arms in Berwick has a new owner who hopes to make the pub “the place to be” again.

Edward Frank has announced that he is taking over the business with an aim to restore the pub, which dates back to at least 1905, to its former popularity.

He said: “When I was 18, that was the place to be. It was the busiest pub in Berwick and it’s sort of iconic. I’ve taken it over but I see it as a community pub, I want it to be a place where the locals feel they want to go, like it used to be.”

After working in the hospitality industry for around three years, Edward decided it was time to take the leap and have something of his own.

New owner Edward Frank outside The Brewers Arms in Berwick.

He added: “It’s a huge pub to take on, but you never know if you don’t try. I think part of the reason it hasn’t worked with previous owners is that they weren’t locals.

“The pub means so much to everyone, it’s been there for many years and everyone has their stories.

"It’s been a crazy couple of days, it’s like being a celebrity. Everyone is stopping me and I’ve probably received 200-plus messages. The support from the local community has just been amazing.

“Even on the day I got the keys, people came and helped me clean the place out and a lot of the other pubs have been in touch and think it’s great and are willing to support and help.”

Edward hopes to officially re-open the pub, which has been closed since August 2024, by the Easter bank holiday weekend.