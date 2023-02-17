News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New outdoor trail at Berwick school thanks to Freemen funding

Berwick's Guild of Freemen wanted to assist schools in helping them recover from the effects of Covid by giving them a grant to use in whatever way the staff felt appropriate.

By Margaret Shaw
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 12:38pm

Trustees have given a substantial sum of money to schools located in what was the ancient Borough of Berwick to comply with the Guild Charter and Holy Trinity First School has used its funding to create an outdoor ‘Trim Trail’, with a variety of equipment at varying heights and difficulties suitable for all pupils.

Headteacher Nick Shaw thanked the Freemen for their generosity and added: “The School Council members worked with school staff to research and decide what should be included in the design, which has been fully assessed for risk.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Captain Jim Evans of the Guild, who opened the trail in the presence of fellow trustees and the whole school, said: “I am delighted to open this adventure trail, which will be enjoyed by generations of children at the school.”

Representatives of Berwick's Guild of Freeman and the School Council at Holy Trinity First School. Picture by Margaret Shaw
Most Popular
Children trying out the new play equipment. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Berwick