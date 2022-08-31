New outdoor terrace at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth unveiled
A Morpeth bar and restaurant’s new outdoor seating area has been opened in time for diners to soak up the last of the summer sun.
An additional 32 seats have been added outside Barluga in the main piazza area of Sanderson Arcade.
As well as being an attractive spot in warm weather, the bar and restaurant says it is also an ideal area for people to cosy up next to the outdoor heaters in the winter where the stunning Christmas lights and tree in the Arcade can be enjoyed.
In addition, the new head chef at Barluga – Charlie Davison – took over the kitchen a few weeks ago and he has already brought new flavours and mouth-watering dishes to the menu.
Owner Ollie Vaulkhard said: “We are thrilled with the finished result and have already received so much positive feedback on our new terraced area.
“We hope our diners enjoy the new space and our brand new menu.”
Barluga serves a ‘delicious modern British cuisine in a boutique style setting, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail menu to cater for everyone’s needs’.
Lottie Thompson, Sanderson Arcade centre manager, said: “We’re thrilled with the new terrace and positive feedback received so far.
“Shoppers told us that the Arcade needed more outdoor seating and Barluga has taken that feedback on board and delivered.”
Barluga is also looking to expand its team at the moment – it is recruiting for full-time floor and bar staff. To apply, please email your CV to [email protected]