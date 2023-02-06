New operations manager for Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI
Former deputy second coxswain Kevin Knox, having served 28 years with the RNLI, has taken over from Brian Cowan as local operations manager.
Kevin said: “We at the station thank Brian for the work he has done as local operations manager, but are pleased he is not leaving us entirely and taking up the position of deputy launching authority.
“As the new local operations manager, I look forward to leading our volunteer crew in saving lives at sea.
“We have a great crew at our lifeboat station – Robert Frost has become the new station coxswain, with John Campbell as second coxswain.
In addition, Richard Peat, Ken Surtees, Shane Nisbet and Paul Bruin underwent assessment over two days for various modules including Navigation, Towing and Veering, Head Launcher and Helm.