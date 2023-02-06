Kevin said: “We at the station thank Brian for the work he has done as local operations manager, but are pleased he is not leaving us entirely and taking up the position of deputy launching authority.

“As the new local operations manager, I look forward to leading our volunteer crew in saving lives at sea.

“We have a great crew at our lifeboat station – Robert Frost has become the new station coxswain, with John Campbell as second coxswain.

Kevin Knox, left, and Brian Cowan.