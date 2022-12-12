A new One Stop store has opened in Blyth.

The new One Stop threw open its doors to the public on Friday and held a special launch celebration for the local community.

Specially branded hessian shopper bags were handed out to the first 100 customers and five also got their hands on Golden Tickets – £20 shopping vouchers – hidden around the store.

Customers were keen to see what the new shop has to offer, which promises to provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day.

One Stop says it has built its reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

Alongside well-known brands, the store will stock One Stop’s brand new Selected by Tesco range. With more than 160 products to choose from including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts, customers can enjoy top-quality food without the hefty price tag.

Customers can also take advantage of a £3.50 lunchtime meal deal featuring a range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks.

The new store at 40 Park Road, Blyth, is open from 7am until 10pm every day. Customers can withdraw cash, play the National Lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint, send and receive parcels via Collect Plus and UPS Parcel and enjoy a Costa Coffee in store.