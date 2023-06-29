News you can trust since 1854
New officers join Northumbria Police as colleagues complete initial training

More than 60 new officers have started the next stage of their journey with Northumbria Police.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST

A total of 30 new recruits proudly wore their uniform for the first time, just days after 32 of their colleagues celebrated completing their initial training.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “It was fantastic to meet the new recruits and personally welcome them into the policing family.

“They have all made a commitment to serve with integrity, compassion and pride. I look forward to seeing their progress.”

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine took great pride in welcoming the newest officers to Northumbria Police.Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine took great pride in welcoming the newest officers to Northumbria Police.
The Chief Constable was also in attendance at a celebration event to recognise officers reaching a significant milestone in their policing career – completing their initial 16 weeks of training.

Uniquely, this group was made up of existing Northumbria Police staff who made the decision to become officers.

They will now continue their learning on deployment with more experienced officers.

These latest officers are replacing retiring officers.

