A total of 30 new recruits proudly wore their uniform for the first time, just days after 32 of their colleagues celebrated completing their initial training.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “It was fantastic to meet the new recruits and personally welcome them into the policing family.

“They have all made a commitment to serve with integrity, compassion and pride. I look forward to seeing their progress.”

The Chief Constable was also in attendance at a celebration event to recognise officers reaching a significant milestone in their policing career – completing their initial 16 weeks of training.

Uniquely, this group was made up of existing Northumbria Police staff who made the decision to become officers.

They will now continue their learning on deployment with more experienced officers.