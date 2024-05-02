Members of the public are being invited by the company to use the Storm Overflows Map.

Members of the public are being invited by the company to use the Storm Overflows Map to make informed choices about how they use their local rivers and coastal waters.

It provides customers and water users with key information such as when and where there are real time overflows operating and where the most recent discharges have occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The map is fed by data from sensor monitors that are attached to each overflow.

Richard Warneford, wastewater director at Northumbrian Water, said: “Being transparent and open about how our storm overflows operate is something we have done for our coastal waters for many years, but this is the first time we can show our customers and all water users our entire wastewater network in one place in real time.

“What we’ve built will allow our customers to see what is happening, and where, and with 100% of our storm overflows monitored, it gives people a transparent view. That means people can see and fully understand where storm overflows are operating, so they can make informed choices about how and when they use their local rivers and coastal waters.”

Customer feedback was also important to how the map would be used. A customer survey was conducted and by working together to improve how the data is displayed, ensured the map is as user friendly as possible.