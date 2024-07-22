Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at St Oswald’s Hospice is inviting people to get on their bikes this September to raise funds for its patients and families.

The new ‘Cycle by the Sea’ challenge takes place on Saturday, September 21 from The Alnwick Garden.

Cyclists will choose one of two routes – a 65km coastal linear route from The Alnwick Garden to Tynemouth, or a longer loop route of 140km from Alnwick to Tynemouth, returning to Alnwick inland via Morpeth.

Registration for the challenge costs £60 per cyclist. As part of this, participants will receive transport for them and their bike on the day outside of the challenge where applicable, a St Oswald’s Hospice sports vest, full GPX route files, signage throughout the route, refreshments and a finishers medal and certificate.

Three St Oswald’s Hospice cyclists.

Thanks to a partnership with The Alnwick Garden, everyone taking part will be given wristbands allowing two additional adults and up to eight children full access of the gardens on the day of the challenge.

Danielle Harvey, fundraising manager at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “There is no fundraising target for Cycle by the Sea, we just want as many people to get involved as possible and help us to raise as much money as possible to support the people that St Oswald’s Hospice cares for.”

Cycle by the Sea is in partnership with WATBike, which offers cycling services across the North East.

Registration for Cycle by the Sea is open now. Cyclists must be aged 18 and over to ride alone or aged 16-17 if taking part with an adult.