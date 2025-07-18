It started out as a method to bring women together socially in Morpeth.

And now, six months after the group was formed, it has gone from strength to strength as it has become a thriving community of more than 2,400 members.

It has made an astonishing journey from a humble Facebook group to a powerful network spanning areas from Berwick down to South Tyneside and across into the National Park.

As a result, what was ‘Morpeth Ladies Who Lunch and Laugh’ has been rebranded to Northumbria Ladies Social & Friendship Group to reflect its extensive reach and significant impact.

Members of the group recently enjoyed an afternoon tea and prosecco at Morpeth Golf Club.

The group’s activities have expanded dramatically, with events held literally every day.

Since its inception, more than 160 gatherings have been successfully organised – including coffee and cake meets, lunch and chat sessions, evening meals, walk and chat groups, quiz nights, theatre visits, community events and fundraising initiatives.

For example, a large group recently celebrated the upcoming six-month anniversary with an afternoon tea and prosecco at Morpeth Golf Club.

Group founder Kerry Bell said: “It’s very humbling to see how a little idea has grown and blossomed.

“Women from all over the region are now meeting regularly to chat, laugh and form lasting friendships.”

Beyond in-person events, the Northumbria Ladies Social & Friendship Group fosters a strong online community. Members benefit from live chat groups where they can ask questions, find support or simply exchange experiences on a wide range of topics from parenting to menopause, baking to a book club, photography to mental health.

The group also actively strives to support local businesses by visiting numerous cafes, restaurants and pubs, and participating in various activities throughout the region.

During the recent celebration, one attendee presented Kerry with a heartfelt card that said: “I just wanted to thank you for making my move to Morpeth the most positive experience. It could have been so different if you hadn’t set up this wonderful group. Thank you.”

To join this thriving community, which is strictly a ladies’ group, go to the Northumbria Ladies Social & Friendship Group Facebook page.

If you would like to invite members of the group to visit your business, please contact Kerry directly by calling 07703 438690 or emailing [email protected]