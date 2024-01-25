Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Moore, who runs the recently-opened Yamaha Music School on Seaforth Street, will be playing unusual percussion instruments the marimba and the vibraphone during the 45 minute set.

He will be playing tunes ranging from Over the Rainbow to Bach’s Cello Suite No.1 on the instruments, which he is studying as part of his PhD.

Tickets for the event, on Monday, February 5, cost £8 with all proceeds going to Blyth Foodbank, which is located next door to the music school.

The percussion room at the music school in Blyth. (Photo by Yamaha Music School)

Steven said: “I see a team of dedicated staff working daily to support people who need help in the community.

“Whilst the Yamaha Music School is still in its early stages, I feel that it is the least I can do to offer my support.”