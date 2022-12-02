The class, which runs from the Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre in Tweedmouth, started in September and is thought to be the first of its kind in the county.

In conjunction with the community physio team, Active Northumberland is offering an exercise class with seated and standing exercises focusing on balance and co-ordination – and also with some relaxation therapy.

Lee Robson, who leads the class, said: “The class is aimed at anyone with MS and although we are a new group, we already have 10 members.

“To begin with, the group has started with simple balance and strength sessions and we’ll progress from there with everyone working at their own pace.

“Having fun has been fundamental to the group and our exercise sessions always end with a cuppa and cake in the café so those taking part can talk to others who have the same condition.”

Active Northumberland has been working with the MS Society Alnwick and District Group, which is funding the class.

MS is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

It is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability, although it can occasionally be mild.

Isobell Budge, who has been attending the classes since September, said: “It’s a really enjoyable group where I can work at my own pace.

“Most importantly, the class is sociable, welcoming and fun and provides a great opportunity for me to meet and chat with others who share the same condition.”

Margaret Eatough has also been attending the classes. She said: “It’s an excellent group.

“Knowing what types of exercise to do can be very daunting if you have a medical condition. Our instructor is professionally qualified and is there to help, advise and support us.”

The class runs on Mondays between 1.15pm and 2pm. The centre has an accessible internal environment including an accessible toilet, level access and parking facilities for disabled people.

