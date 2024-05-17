New multi-purpose accessible therapy building for community company in Northumberland
Funding to carry out works to the building in the Lowick area so Nurtured in Nature can provide multi-purpose accessible therapy services from it was donated by the Wooden Spoon charity, National Lottery and private sources.
In recognition of the charity’s generosity, it has been named The Wooden Spoon Multipurpose Building and it was recently opened by Bamburgh Castle owner Francis Watson-Armstrong, who is President of Wooden Spoon Northumberland.
Nurtured in Nature aims to provide a therapeutic, non-judgmental environment using the natural environment to help individuals, groups and families make positive changes and work towards employability and good physical and mental health – as well as contribute to the environment.
Director Tracie Faa-Thompson said: “We have recently moved to a new venue, which is on a 25 year lease to us, that we have been renovating and updating to provide multi-purpose workshop space for a range of activities and as a venue for other agencies in other parts of Northumberland who don’t have a venue to utilise with their clients.
“We have re-roofed the building, which had an asbestos roof, via private funds and are beyond grateful for the support from the Wooden Spoon to assist us in making the inside user-friendly. We have been match-funded by (National Lottery) Awards for All.
“We couldn’t have done it without their support and the support of our volunteers. We are still very much a work in progress and are continuing fundraising so we can provide more services for people alongside our partners.”
For more information about the CIC, go to www.nurturedinnaturecic.co.uk
