New Morpeth bar seeks marriage licence

The site of the new gin bar in Morpeth.

Bosses behind Pleased to Meet You (PTMY), in Newcastle's High Bridge, have been working on a mammoth project to convert Morpeth’s former Queen’s Head pub for several years now.

Original plans for Morpeth’s new PTMY outlet suggested it would be ready to open its doors by Easter 2019, with the hotel accommodation set to be finished early in 2020. But this was delayed.

However, the first stage is set to be ready soon as a message on the Pleased to Meet You Morpeth Facebook page, posted last week, said: “Phase one – our bar, restaurant and tea rooms, launches this September. Further details and dates to be announced shortly.”

And in a possible sign of things to come from the venture, an application has also been submitted to use the site for weddings.

According to a notice published on Northumberland County Council’s website, permission has been requested to carry out the ‘solemnisation of civil marriages’, as well as conduct civil partnership ceremonies at the 400-year-old tavern.

Further plans available to view include details of two separate function rooms on the building’s first floor where marriages could be held, with capacity for 180 and 140 people, respectively.

An additional reception room named in the proposals would have space for 20, while an outdoor terrace could hold 80.