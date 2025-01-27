Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-awaited mobile phone mast is transforming connectivity and communications in Craster and Dunstan.

The project has been spearheaded by Craster Parish Council in collaboration with Northumberland County Council and local Ward Councillor Wendy Pattison with funding and installation provided by Atlas Tower Group.

The new mast is providing a major boost to mobile coverage in the area, which has previously had no mobile service.

Virgin Media O2, the first operator to go live on the new mast, has already started delivering 4G coverage to Craster and nearby Dunstan - including Dunstanburgh Castle.

Adam Shanley, Craster Parish Council clerk, Sylvia Pringle, iNorthumberland team leader at Northumberland County Council , Margaret Brooks, Craster Parish Council vice-chair and Cllr Wendy Pattison.

Vodafone is expected to join the site by the first quarter of 2025, and efforts are underway to bring EE to the location as well, ensuring full coverage for the community.

The development is hailed as a "game-changer" by residents, businesses, and visitors who are set to benefit from a reliable mobile signal.

Craster Parish Council vice-chair, Margaret Brooks, said: “This has truly been a labour of love for our community. The mast is more than just a symbol of progress – it’s a lifeline.

“Reliable mobile signal is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. This project will make a real difference in the daily lives of residents, businesses, and tourists alike.”

Cllr Wendy Pattison, local ward member on Northumberland County Council, added: “This is a huge step for Craster and Dunstan. The improvements in connectivity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of all who live, work, and visit here.

“I’m delighted to see how this partnership has come together to create such a positive change for the community.

“I would also like to thank Northern Powergrid for their support.”

The new mast is also expected to improve safety and accessibility, allowing for easier access to emergency services and improving overall communication in the area.

Chief Operations Officer at Atlas Tower Group, Max Rae, commented on the collaborative effort from all involved: “Working with the Craster team has been a really positive experience and we are delighted to have been involved.

“This result will hopefully act as a catalyst to encourage other rural communities to improve their mobile connectivity.”

The site has been carefully chosen to minimise visual impact, with the mast’s design shielded by the quarry wall and surrounding trees, ensuring that the picturesque beauty of Craster and Dunstan remains intact.

Steven Verigotta, director of Mobile Delivery at Virgin Media O2, highlighted the significance of the new infrastructure: “We are extremely proud to bring reliable mobile coverage to Craster for the first time.

“This beautiful part of the country, which attracts many visitors, will now benefit from faster, more reliable mobile services. This new connectivity will have a lasting impact on both residents and visitors alike.”

The mast's innovative use of Starlink mobile backhaul technology is a key component of its success, ensuring reliable 4G coverage.

Once fibre is installed later this year, the site will be upgraded to offer 5G connectivity to Craster and the surrounding areas, further enhancing its digital infrastructure.