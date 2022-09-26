The new cohort were installed in their ‘Promise to Serve’ Ceremony at Berwick Guildhall by the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Colonel James Royds, and Berwick Mayor Mike Greener, accompanied by his Civic Party.

Also present were Inspector John Swan of Northumbria Police, Police Community Support Officer Gail Cassidy and PC Hannah Heston.

Each pupil from Holy Trinity First School was given a certificate, a new uniform and a special High Sheriff’s badge. This is the fourth cohort of Mini Police in Berwick and the only scheme running in north Northumberland.

The new cohort of Berwick Mini Police were installed in their ‘Promise to Serve’ Ceremony at the Guildhall. Picture courtesy of Canon Alan Hughes.

The Mini Police will have a range of tasks to carry out during 2022/23. For example, they will assist Northumbria Police in the promotion of its new messaging service.