New Mini Police cohort in Berwick ready to help Northumbria Police
A group of children in Berwick are the latest to become Mini Police in the area.
The new cohort were installed in their ‘Promise to Serve’ Ceremony at Berwick Guildhall by the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Colonel James Royds, and Berwick Mayor Mike Greener, accompanied by his Civic Party.
Also present were Inspector John Swan of Northumbria Police, Police Community Support Officer Gail Cassidy and PC Hannah Heston.
Each pupil from Holy Trinity First School was given a certificate, a new uniform and a special High Sheriff’s badge. This is the fourth cohort of Mini Police in Berwick and the only scheme running in north Northumberland.
The Mini Police will have a range of tasks to carry out during 2022/23. For example, they will assist Northumbria Police in the promotion of its new messaging service.
The Mini Police began in 2011 in the Durham force area and the concept was quickly adopted in other forces. It began in the Northumbria Police force area in 2017.