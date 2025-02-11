New luxury lakeside cabins set to open on Northumberland country estate

Eight luxurious lakeside cabins are set to open this spring on a countryside estate in north Northumberland.

The Lake Cabins at The Tempus, near Ellingham, expand The Doxford Group’s sleeping accommodation capacity up to 100 guests.

Each cabin, designed for two guests will feature modern amenities including a private terrace that offers breathtaking views of the Charlton Hall estate’s lake and grounds, ensuring a tranquil and luxurious retreat.

Continuing the collaboration with the award-winning team at Jeffreys Interiors, each lakeside cabin will seamlessly complement the estate’s existing accommodation, offering stylish interiors and exceptional comfort.

A CGI of The Lake Cabins at The Tempus.

In addition to the new cabins, guests will have access to The Orangery restaurant and bar at The Tempus, further enhancing their stay with exquisite dining options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Lake Cabins at The Tempus form part of the second phase of the estate’s development.

Richard Shell, owner and director at The Doxford Group, said: “This new development marks an exciting chapter in the group’s journey as we continue to expand our current offering on our estate.

"This is the first time we have ventured beyond the immediate perimeter of Charlton Hall and forms part of the broader expansion that will see additional leisure facilities, designed to provide even more opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.

“As we continue to grow, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of luxury and comfort for our guests, ensuring each stay is not only exceptional but a truly memorable experience.

“We have seen a rapid increase in demand for onsite accommodation over the past four years, and we are proud that we will be able to host up to 100 guests from spring 2025. This expansion is a testament to our team’s dedication and the continued support for our valued visitors.”

The Tempus opened as a 15 bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant in May 2023 and has since seen the addition of two new ground floor bedrooms, bringing the total to 48 on the estate to date.

The group’s other venues include wedding and corporate event venues Doxford Barns, which opened in 2015, and Charlton Hall which opened in 2017.