New look for popular Cramlington pub
A Cramlington pub has re-opened following an extensive refurbishment.
Staff and locals at The Brockwell Seam celebrated the re-opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting following a major remodel into a new look Sizzling Pub & Grill.
General manager, David Embleton, said: “Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Cramlington is really exciting for the whole team.
“We want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination.
“We’re so pleased at how brilliant The Brockwell Seam looks following the refurbishment, and it was a real honour to have special guests, Corey and Kelly Dilks, cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.
“After Kyle Dilks, who was a regular at the pub, tragically took his own life in 2020, his family and friends have made it their mission to raise awareness of the importance of talking about mental health and encourage others not to suffer in silence.”