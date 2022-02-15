New look for popular Cramlington pub

The Brockwell Seam, in Cramlington, has re-opened following a refurbishment.

Staff and locals at The Brockwell Seam celebrated the re-opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting following a major remodel into a new look Sizzling Pub & Grill.

General manager, David Embleton, said: “Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Cramlington is really exciting for the whole team.

“We want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination.

Corey and Kelly Dilks officially re-opened The Brockwell Seam in Cramlington.

“We’re so pleased at how brilliant The Brockwell Seam looks following the refurbishment, and it was a real honour to have special guests, Corey and Kelly Dilks, cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.