New look for Northumberland County Council headquarters in Morpeth

An architectural practice has updated a key public building that is located in Morpeth.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST

County Hall, built in the 1980s, has been remodelled to meet the current and future needs of those who visit and use the county council’s headquarters.

Working closely with the local authority’s project team, Space Architects led the design to renovate the front-of-house facilities – providing a welcoming public reception, meeting and leadership suite, coroner's court, restaurant and landscape areas.

The refurbishment also included measures to support agile working for up to 1,300 employees.

The remodelled County Hall in Morpeth. Picture by Kristen McCusker.The remodelled County Hall in Morpeth. Picture by Kristen McCusker.
The remodelled County Hall in Morpeth. Picture by Kristen McCusker.
David Wise, project director at Space Architects, said: “Northumberland County Council articulated the challenges faced by an ageing, disjointed building.

“Considering the building’s uses, how it functioned and our client's aspirations, the new facilities now provide a collaborative and connected work environment to foster agile, flexible working.

“Extensive consultation with the council's management, executive and political leadership allowed us to understand the cultural and operational aspirations.

“Through the use of virtual reality, we engaged with stakeholders to demonstrate spatial concepts, succeeding in communicating the complex demands of the project.”

The use of the existing space was maximised, connecting public functions whilst creating a more welcoming and accessible building.

The Northumberland County Hall reception has now been reopened to the public and hosts the county’s digital archive service, temporary exhibitions and a restaurant.

