A well-known Berwick tower used to keep a watchful eye on coastal activity and shipping vessels has received a much-needed upgrade and improvement programme.

Commanding views of the north Northumberland coast, the former coastguard tower built in 1964 is now looked after by Berwick Coastwatch.

This is an independent organisation run entirely by volunteers to keep visual watch over all coastal areas around the bays and beaches of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Following an undisclosed public donation, the structure – which stands on the edge of the Berwick golf course looking out over the harbour entrance and surrounding rocks – has benefited from several improvements.

Berwick Coastwatch officers Alan (left) and Michelle Wastell outside the newly refurbished tower.

A new fully sealed and insulated roof has been fitted, while extensive weather damage and decay has been repaired including the repointing of exterior brickwork to extend the building’s operational life and enhance its appearance.

A water butt to hold roof rainwater run-off has been added to the north side of the tower together with newly fitted pipework. This will be used to water the gardens during the dry summer months.

The renovation work, which was completed on time, was carried out by locally-based Adam McKinna Property Services.

Station manager Stephen Simon said: “We’re very grateful for this latest donation, which has enabled us to complete these much-needed improvements to the tower.

“Hopefully, the tower will feel a little bit cosier for officers on watch as we head into the winter months with the addition of a new heater and much improved solar power system.”

Berwick Coastwatch is a non-profit making organisation that is supported entirely by grants, sponsorship and public donations.

The volunteers also carry out mobile patrols, visually checking for signs of further cliff erosion, checking any safety equipment is useable and periodically picking up the ever increasing amounts of plastic rubbish found on the beaches.

Other environmental activities include monitoring and data collection for the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority and watching for and reporting cetacean activity to the Sea Watch Foundation.

Members of the public can talk to the volunteers about the work they do and see the local wildlife. For more information, go to https://berwickcoastwatch.weebly.com