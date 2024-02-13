New litter picking group in Ponteland to launch this weekend
Ponteland Anti-Litter Squad (PALS) is calling on the public to join them for the monthly litter picks, with the first one taking place this Sunday (February 18). Meet in the car park off Callerton Lane beside the children’s play park and Henry’s Hut to collect rubbish in the surrounding area between noon and 1.30pm.
This is the next step for one of those involved, Jane Hodson-Hamilton, who has already been recognised for her efforts with support from others after being disappointed with the amount of litter in the areas where she has walked herself and with her dogs.
Following advice and practical help from individuals and organisations, she started organising litter picks and this led to her receiving a Love Northumberland Award in 2022 and a Community Champion Award from Hexham MP Guy Opperman last year, and she became a Keep Britain Tidy ambassador earlier this year.
Explaining the move to something more formal, she said: “Following the example of other areas, I decided Ponteland needed an active litter picking group of our own.
“I found that I’m not alone in the fight against litter and with the support and motivation received from dedicated volunteers like Alan Dougal, who has been solo litter picking like myself for years, and Nicola Nelson, we are establishing PALS.
“Our aim is to organise a monthly litter picking event in and around Ponteland, meeting together to tidy up our patch on the third Sunday of each month throughout the year.
“We would also like to encourage people not to drop litter in the first place.”