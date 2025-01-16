Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple have taken on Wooler Hostel, hoping to open up to guests all year round and bring more events and workshops to the venue.

The hostel has just opened bookings under new management by Tim Bateson and his partner, art and music teacher, Hannah. Tim owns events company, Trail Outlaws, and has been organising running events from the hostel for the past nine years.

He said: “It came up in November that the people that were running the hostel were needing to leave, and would we be interested and here we are. Previously the hostel has only been open from May to October and we're looking to run it all year round."

The couple plan to host creative weekend retreats, workshops and painting parties. Tim added: "Hannah is an art and music teacher, I’m more of a walker and runner so between us we can do all sorts of things. For any social events, we are going to give 10% of the money to Glendale Trust.”

Hannah and Tim are also organising a ‘Dig for Victory’ project which will operate as a communal allotment run by volunteers, as well as a social space with warm drinks and bakes.

"I saw an old photograph from when the women’s land army were there and they used to actually grow their own vegetables so I put a post on Facebook and about 70 people have shown an interest,” said Tim. “I had an open day last Saturday which 20 people came to despite the cold and the frost.

“The Glendale Trust still own the hostel and they always will, so even if we're not there, the community garden will still be there for Wooler to use. We are hoping to grow enough food to give some to their foodbank.

Tim expanded on their time in the hostel so far: “We moved in on New Year’s Eve from our house in Pegswood, we really love the rural community of Wooler. It feels like an extended family, everyone has been so lovely and welcoming.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming when I wake up in Wooler. I first came here 25 years ago and to go from setting up a trail running company to actually hosting it from the place my running journey began is a dream come true.”