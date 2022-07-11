New lease of life for Magdalene public toilets in Berwick

As well as saying how delighted she is with these toilets getting a new lease of life, Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said there are a number of others are on the ‘to do’ list throughout the county and a timetable for them is being put together.
She added: “It has been confirmed that the Castlegate car park toilets in Berwick is in the first priority batch for renovation. It is anticipated to refurbish these in Quarter 3 or Quarter 4 of 2022/23, but this will depend on availability of contractors to get on site.”