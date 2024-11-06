A new scheme is helping refugees with healthcare experience contribute their skills to the NHS and social care sector.

Launched by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) with support from North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), it offers training and support to help refugees to work for the NHS and social care providers.

People taking part will receive one-to-one coaching and help with learning specialised English terms used by UK health and care professionals.

Oluwatosin, one of the first participants on the programme in Newcastle, said: “Joining the course exceeded my expectations – it not only provided me with invaluable skills and knowledge but also opened doors to a supportive people, truly demonstrating the power of compassion in creating lasting change and also creating pathways to self-sufficiency and fostering a profound sense of belonging in my life as a refugee in a new community."

David Purdue.

David Purdue, chief nurse at North East and North Cumbria ICB, said: “With a high level of staff vacancies and the baby boomer generation reaching retirement age, it's vital for the NHS to build a strong, skilled workforce for the future. We want to attract talent from every part of our community, and refugees can be part of keeping the NHS strong.”

The programme builds on the IRC’s offerings in other regions of the UK, where the organisation has supported over 1500 refugees from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine, providing integration, employment, leadership and mentoring courses.

The Supported Employment Programme is currently accepting applications. Find out more on eligibility criteria and how to submit an application here.