Famous faces and events from Morpeth’s past are being recalled in a series of new information boards that are being located around the town.

They have been created in a joint collaboration between Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) and Sixth Formers from the town’s King Edward VI School.

Three of the new boards have been sited in and around St Mary’s Churchyard while a fourth that marks the life and times of one of Britain’s greatest seafarers – Admiral Lord Cuthbert Collingwood, who lived at Oldgate in Morpeth from 1791 when he was not at sea – will shortly be unveiled to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

The Admiral, who first joined the Royal Navy at the age of just 13, took command of the English fleet at Trafalgar after the death of his great friend Horatio Nelson to win the battle with the Franco-Spanish ships.

Chloe Coward and Mary Alexandru with the Admiral Lord Cuthbert Collingwood board.

The fifth and final board that will tell the story of Morpeth-born William Turner in 1508, who went on to be regarded as the ‘Father of English botany’, is now being prepared.

Dai Richards, who led the GMDT team for this project, explained that some years ago the trust commissioned a series of display boards to help residents, as well as visitors to the town, to better understand more about Morpeth’s history, some notable people with a connection to the town and what to look out for on walks around local woodlands and riverside paths.

But, he said, a recent survey had revealed that some of the boards either needed repairing or refreshing.

Dai added: “However, we decided that we wanted to go a little further than that by improving or expanding on the information boards, so residents and visitors could learn a little more about Morpeth and some of its notable citizens.”

The King Edward VI School researchers next to one of the boards in the St Mary’s Churchyard area.

Emily Wilding Davison is another well-known person to have their story told on the new boards. She died after being struck by King George V’s horse during the running of the 1913 Epsom Derby as she attempted to raise the profile of the campaign to give women the vote in Edwardian Britain.

Emily had many relatives living in and around Morpeth, including her mother. After she died, her body was returned to Morpeth so she could be buried in St Mary’s Churchyard.

There is a board that features the corner of the Morpeth churchyard dedicated to service personnel who lost their lives in both world wars – including some who were killed during training at the RAF Morpeth Gunnery School between 1942 and 1944, where many of the pilots were from the Polish Air Force after escaping to Britain to fight alongside the British Armed Forces.

Much of the research for the information to include on the boards was done by KEVI students Chloe Coward, Mary Alexandru, Dylan Sneddon, Tom Clarke. Earlene Sequeira, Amy Wardle and Catalina Chaundler-Martinez. In addition, Amy took the lead in designing some of the boards, working alongside print manager Darren Turner of CBS World.

They also worked with history degree students from Newcastle University, staff from Northumberland County Council and representatives from the Collingwood Society, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Emily Wilding Davison’s family, as well as a specialist in the history of William Turner.