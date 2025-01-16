Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A developer that purchased a key site from the Berwick Youth Project has now lodged a planning application for new homes with Northumberland County Council.

Michael Guthrie Developments has submitted a bid to convert the grade II* listed building on Palace Street East, which was home to the town’s former community centre and grammar school, into five houses and also to build two houses at the rear of the site.

It was previously owned by the charity and it had been seeking to build nine new flats for young people, as well as a new house and workshop block.

But last year, the trustees decided to, “with regret”, dispose of the site – claiming that the number of years taken to try to overcome what it called a succession of difficulties meant the project it was working on was now beyond its means.

The site on Palace Street East in Berwick includes a grade II* listed building.

A design and access statement submitted with the application states: “The subdivision of the building uses existing staircases and the four different elements of the building: the mansion house, the school hall (divided into two with the two existing doors) and the two rear wings.

“Therefore from the exterior, very little needs to change other than new windows to replace the broken ones and the repair of stonework, render and roofs.

“Internally, very little of the original features remain due to the past institutional use, which offers the opportunity to insulate and modernise to high standards to create warm and comfortable housing.

“To the rear of the old community centre, it is proposed to demolish the two classrooms and build two new houses – which would make the development financially viable.”

A separate heritage statement includes the following: “The local community is very concerned about the future of the building and its current negative affect on the amenity of the lower part of the walled town centre.

“Its significance is based on its impact on the community and the historic environment of the town. The building is in a prominent position when viewed from the Elizabethan Walls.

“The redevelopment of the site to create new housing will bring the historic fabric back into good order and will offer the site a sustainable future.”