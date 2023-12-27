New homes released at housing development in Northumberland
Wayside Point’s latest phase comprises three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached houses. Featuring 34 properties, it also sees a new house type available for the first time.
Designed in accordance with feedback from previous customers, ‘The Oak 2’ has various features including four double bedrooms, one with en-suite, a large modern kitchen-dining room with an open family area and a convenient integral garage.
Ascent Homes has also announced that three new show homes at Wayside Point will open to members of the public in January, allowing them to experience first-hand the professionally landscaped development’s combination of contemporary designs and unrivalled luxury, with each spacious property boasting high-end specification and finishings inside and out.
The new show homes will be The Dune, The Willow and The Oak – a trio of detached three and four-bedroom properties.
Paul Errington, director of Ascent Homes, said: “We were overwhelmed with interest in phases one and two, so acquiring more land to extend the development and meet the needs of house buyers was of paramount importance.
“Many of the properties are available with Flexi Buy, our new way to help house buyers own their dream home.
“Flexi Buy enables buyers to secure one of our new properties in advance of its completion, giving them the best possible chance of securing the right mortgage product for their circumstances. The development is also ideal for first time buyers.”
Following on from the success of phases one and two, which sold out swiftly, Ascent Homes promptly acquired more land to keep up with consumer demand.
Sylvia Oldham, sales representative at Ascent Homes, said: “Wayside Point is the ideal location for individuals and families alike, with a wide range of property sizes, easy-to-reach local amenities and areas of outstanding natural beauty all around that are crying out to be explored.
“I’m sure the new show homes will attract even more interest in this stunning part of the world.”
For more information about the availability of properties at Wayside Point, go to https://ascent-homes.co.uk/ellington-wayside-point