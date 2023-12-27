A third phase of new homes is underway and has been released for sale following significant demand at an Ascent Homes development in Ellington.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wayside Point’s latest phase comprises three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached houses. Featuring 34 properties, it also sees a new house type available for the first time.

Designed in accordance with feedback from previous customers, ‘The Oak 2’ has various features including four double bedrooms, one with en-suite, a large modern kitchen-dining room with an open family area and a convenient integral garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ascent Homes has also announced that three new show homes at Wayside Point will open to members of the public in January, allowing them to experience first-hand the professionally landscaped development’s combination of contemporary designs and unrivalled luxury, with each spacious property boasting high-end specification and finishings inside and out.

A street scene image for the Wayside Point development in Ellington.

The new show homes will be The Dune, The Willow and The Oak – a trio of detached three and four-bedroom properties.

Paul Errington, director of Ascent Homes, said: “We were overwhelmed with interest in phases one and two, so acquiring more land to extend the development and meet the needs of house buyers was of paramount importance.

“Many of the properties are available with Flexi Buy, our new way to help house buyers own their dream home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Flexi Buy enables buyers to secure one of our new properties in advance of its completion, giving them the best possible chance of securing the right mortgage product for their circumstances. The development is also ideal for first time buyers.”

Following on from the success of phases one and two, which sold out swiftly, Ascent Homes promptly acquired more land to keep up with consumer demand.

Sylvia Oldham, sales representative at Ascent Homes, said: “Wayside Point is the ideal location for individuals and families alike, with a wide range of property sizes, easy-to-reach local amenities and areas of outstanding natural beauty all around that are crying out to be explored.

“I’m sure the new show homes will attract even more interest in this stunning part of the world.”