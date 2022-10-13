In press publicity being sent to local media, Miller Homes says it has “called on dog psychology research” to design a “calming and convenient” area in the homes for four-legged friends.

The space, located underneath the stairs, has been designed with the help of Q Interiors and includes features such as easy-clean tiles, a space for a comfy bed, baskets of toys and a beach-themed colour scheme.

Longshore Village is located just a stone’s throw away from the seafront, so whoever moves in will only have a short walk to the beach.

The area under the stairs is an ideal spot for dogs, according to Miller Homes.

Karen Randles, senior interior designer at Q Interiors, said: “We wanted to design an area that included our beloved pets in the heart of the home.

"Gone are the days when dogs were relegated to the utility room or a kennel outside, so we wanted to give them a dedicated space where they felt included and part of the family, but also safe and secure.

"It was important that the space was near the front door of the home, where a dog can relax but still feel like they are protecting the property, and of course that also means they are right there to greet you when you come home.

“Under the stairs can often become dead space and a dumping ground for all sorts of clutter. Designing this area allowed us to be playful, while still making strategic choices to make the most of the space at hand.”

