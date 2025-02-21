New home for Andy's Man Club branch in Berwick that encourages men to speak up about their mental health

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:27 BST
A club that encourages men to talk through their mental health issues and support each other in an aim to reduce male suicide rates is moving to a new venue in Berwick.

Andy’s Man Club has been operating weekly from Northern View since 2022. However, as of Monday, February 24, the male peer-support group will relocate to the Border Links space at Rampart Business Park.

Organisers took to Facebook to motivate people to “take that first positive step through our door at our new venue”.

The men’s suicide prevention charity was originally founded by Luke Ambler after his brother-in-law, Andy Roberts, took his own life.

John Ritchie and Jaki Duffy from Andy’s Man Club Berwick branch.John Ritchie and Jaki Duffy from Andy’s Man Club Berwick branch.
John Ritchie and Jaki Duffy from Andy’s Man Club Berwick branch.

The charity aims to eliminate the stigma around mental health and provide a safe space for men over 18 who may be struggling to open up with their weekly support groups.

The groups run every Monday, between 7pm and 9pm, and are free to attend.

