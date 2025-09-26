New home for Alnwick banking hub approved after plans amended to address signage concerns

Plans for a permanent home for Alnwick’s new banking hub have been approved.

Cash Access UK opened a temporary banking hub in the former Northumberland Gazette offices on Bondgate Within in May.

However, its application to revamp the former Alliance Pharmacy unit on the corner of Paikes Street has received the green light from Northumberland County Council.

The plans for the Grade II listed building include regrading the entrance doors to create level access plus the installation of a platform lift.

The proposed banking hub unit.

The proposed scheme has been amended to reflect concerns raised by Alnwick Town Council about the exterior appearance of the property.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson, in a report delegating approval, stated: “They have also raised concerns that the proposed signage does not comply with the Alnwick Shop Front Guide, and that as the building is in a prominent location within the conservation area, the quantity of signage, the use of vinyl window displays and illumination is inappropriate. Similarly a representation has also been received from Alnwick Civic Society raising much the same issues.

“Following these representations, the council has requested amendments to the plans to address the above concerns which has been provided by the agent. This includes reducing the number of vinyl window displays, removing illumination and changing the fascia signage so that it is now painted rather than being individual acrylic lettering as previously proposed.

"It is considered that with these changes, the signage would not have an adverse impact on the conservation area or the listed building and would be in line with Alnwick Shopfront Design Guide.”

Customers of all major banks can still visit the hub at 32 Bondgate Without any weekday between 9am and 5pm to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.

Additionally, the hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub.

These are: Monday - NatWest; Tuesday - Lloyds; Wednesday – Halifax; Friday – Barclays. Santander no longer provide a community banker service within this hub.

The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, following the announcement of the closure of the town’s last remaining bank branch.

Lloyds and Halifax, next to each other on Bondgate Within, closed on May 15. Barclays closed its Alnwick branch in 2023.