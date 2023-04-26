New High Sheriff of Northumberland's 'huge honour' following her installation

From left, Colonel James Royds, Judge Paul Sloan, Rev Fiona Sample, High Sheriff Diana Barkes, Canon Alan Hughes, Mrs Susan Hughes. Picture courtesy of Alan Hughes.

Diana Barkes moved to the county in 1987 with her husband Richard, who was born in Corbridge. They have lived in a house near Matfen since then and have three adult daughters and two grandsons, with another grandchild due shortly.

She said: “When the children were small I was a full time mother but became a magistrate in 1999, sitting in Hexham until the court closed and then further afield in courts in both Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

“I also became involved with a number of charities and for the past 15 years I have worked on a very part-time basis for auctioneers Anderson and Garland.

“It is a huge honour to be High Sheriff of such a wonderful county, which has very much become home to me, and I am so looking forward to the coming year.

“I hope to continue the work of my predecessors in raising money for charities that support young people in Northumberland and also to forge links with the voluntary sector, as well as the emergency services and judiciary.”

Mrs Barkes was installed as High Sheriff in All Saints Church at Ryal. The ceremony was conducted by The King’s Senior High Court Judge, His Honour Judge Paul Sloan, during a service conducted by Rev Fiona Sample, herself a former High Sheriff and now Chaplain to the new High Sheriff.

