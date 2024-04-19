Many of those who had a role at the installation ceremony. Lucia Bridgeman is second from right. Picture by Ida Bridgeman.

The ceremony was presided over by The Honorary Recorder of Newcastle upon Tyne, His Honour Judge Paul Sloane, at a service conducted by Rev Alison Hardy, Area Dean of Alnwick and the new High Sheriff’s Chaplain.

Harry Chrisp, Under Sheriff of Northumberland, was also instrumental in conducting the ceremony.

Lucia was handed her badge of office by her predecessor, Diana Barkes, and declarations were witnessed by Winifred Clayton JP, North Northumbria Bench Chair.

Lucia and her husband Mark live at Fallodon with their four children.

She has been involved in teaching for many years, with children and with asylum seekers and refugees. School children have come to the family house and farm, from local schools and also from further afield, in collaboration with the charity, The Country Trust.