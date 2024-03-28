Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She moved to the county 18 years ago to her husband’s family farm. She and Mark, who was born in Newcastle, live at Fallodon with their four children.

The 12-month honorary position of High Sheriff is the oldest Royal appointment in the country – it is made by the King on the advice of a local panel drawn from across Northumberland.

The High Sheriff of Northumberland also supports charities and organisations that work with young people. She will be installed in the role on Saturday, April 6.

Lucia said: “It is a a privilege to take on this role and it is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the work that is being done by a huge number of people, so many of them volunteers, involved in small organisations throughout Northumberland.

“People who put their heart and soul into often little-known activities deserve praise and support for the tremendous impact they can make.

“The voluntary magistrates and those who work in the emergency services and in administering justice, along with those who work under-the-radar supporting young people, are essential to our communities and I look forward to engaging with them.”

Lucia has been involved in teaching for many years, with children and with asylum seekers and refugees. School children have come to the family house and farm, from local schools and also from further afield, in collaboration with the charity, The Country Trust.