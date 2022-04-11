New High Sheriff of Northumberland is installed
Northumberland’s new High Sheriff, Colonel James Royds, was installed in an ancient ceremony at Hexham Abbey on Saturday.
After conducting the installation ceremony, Senior High Court Judge Paul Sloan explained the history of the role of High Sheriff.
“It is a role”, he said, “that has existed for over a 1000 years, and is the oldest continuous Crown appointment” in the land.
Nowadays, it’s an independent non-political royal appointment, entirely without remuneration, and a new sheriff is nominated and installed each year – with a duty is to support the charity and voluntary sector.
Two of the themes for James’ year in office are to raise awareness of, and help raise funds for, voluntary organisations working to combat the scourge of drug ‘County Lines’ and those suffering mental health issues in rural Northumberland.
He has chosen former Vicar of Berwick, Canon Alan Hughes, as his Chaplain. His first duty will be to speak at his Chaplain’s Sheriff’s Dinner, to be held soon in Berwick Guildhall.