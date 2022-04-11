New High Sheriff of Northumberland is installed

From left, Canon David Glover, Rector of Hexham, The Bishop of Berwick (Rt Revd Mark Wroe), Camilla Royds, Colonel James Royds, Canon Alan Hughes, Susan Hughes, His Honour Judge Paul Sloan. Picture by Verity Johnson.

After conducting the installation ceremony, Senior High Court Judge Paul Sloan explained the history of the role of High Sheriff.

“It is a role”, he said, “that has existed for over a 1000 years, and is the oldest continuous Crown appointment” in the land.

Nowadays, it’s an independent non-political royal appointment, entirely without remuneration, and a new sheriff is nominated and installed each year – with a duty is to support the charity and voluntary sector.

Two of the themes for James’ year in office are to raise awareness of, and help raise funds for, voluntary organisations working to combat the scourge of drug ‘County Lines’ and those suffering mental health issues in rural Northumberland.