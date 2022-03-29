New High Sheriff of Northumberland is chosen by traditional method
Northumberland’s new High Sheriff, Colonel James Royds, was literally ‘hand pricked’ by the Queen during a recent ancient ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Her Majesty wielded a silver bodkin to ‘prick’ his name on a list that was written on parchment. His installation is set to take place on April 9.
The tradition dates back to Saxon times, when the role was to oversee and maintain law and order locally.
Nowadays, it’s an independent non-political royal appointment and a new sheriff is nominated and installed each year with a duty is to support the charity and voluntary sector.
James has chosen former Vicar of Berwick Canon Alan Hughes as his Chaplain, they having served together in different military roles for more than 30 years.
His personal themes are to raise awareness of the social and economic damage wrought by ‘county drug lines’ and rural mental health, and to raise funds to support those areas of deep concern.