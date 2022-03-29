New High Sheriff of Northumberland is chosen by traditional method

Colonel James Royds and his wife Camilla.

Her Majesty wielded a silver bodkin to ‘prick’ his name on a list that was written on parchment. His installation is set to take place on April 9.

The tradition dates back to Saxon times, when the role was to oversee and maintain law and order locally.

Nowadays, it’s an independent non-political royal appointment and a new sheriff is nominated and installed each year with a duty is to support the charity and voluntary sector.

James has chosen former Vicar of Berwick Canon Alan Hughes as his Chaplain, they having served together in different military roles for more than 30 years.