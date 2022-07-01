New heritage board marks anniversary for Morpeth's Floral Clock

The heritage board commissioned by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock marks 50 years since the donation of the clock on July 10, 1972, by James Fairbairn Smith to his friend Alderman Bertram Jobson, to honour his four years as Mayor of the Borough of Castle Morpeth.

It includes the following information: ‘It is one of only four floral clocks in England and it is the only one with traditional carpet bedding.

‘The floral clock formed part of a beautifully planted flower bed for many years until it fell into disrepair.

From left, Neil Dawson of Northumberland County Council's Countryside and Green Spaces Team with Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock committee members Louise Greenhaugh, Suzanne Austerberry, Mayor Alison Byard and Terry Garnick.

‘It was restored and replanted in 2018 due to a community partnership between Northumberland County Council and the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock, born out of community interest in and support for the reinstatement of our floral clock.’

The heritage board was installed by Spotty Dog Signs and Print.