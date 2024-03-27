New Help for Heroes café in Amble
Ex-Armed Forces and family members are invited to drop in for a brew at the new Help for Heroes café in Amble.
These cafes enable the local Armed Forces community to come together, meet new people and find out what support is available from Help for Heroes.
The charity is determined to get more people across Northumberland the help they need, whenever or wherever they served in the military.
The next free Help for Heroes café is open at Radcliffe’s Café Bar, Coble Quay, on Wednesday, 24 April at 11am.
For more information about the full range of support available visit www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-help/