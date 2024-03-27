Mark Aberdeen, owner of Radcliffe's in Amble.

These cafes enable the local Armed Forces community to come together, meet new people and find out what support is available from Help for Heroes.

The charity is determined to get more people across Northumberland the help they need, whenever or wherever they served in the military.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next free Help for Heroes café is open at Radcliffe’s Café Bar, Coble Quay, on Wednesday, 24 April at 11am.