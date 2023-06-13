A new partnership has been announced today between Northumberland County Council Registrars and end-of-life admin service Settld, headquartered in Sunderland.

From the point of a death being officially registered by the Registrar, Settld will provide a range of services – including a detailed checklist for those handling a death and support in closing, transferring or changing financial, digital and household accounts.

Coun Gordon Stewart, portfolio holder for community services at the county council, said: “Sadly, we all experience the grief of losing a loved one at some point in our lives. The best thing we can do as a local authority is to quietly offer practical help and support.

Juliette Ballantyne, Northumberland County Council registration officer, explains how the partnership with Settld can help families at times of bereavement.

“By linking with Settld, we are able to provide sound advice to get our residents through the darkest of days – freeing them to grieve and remember their loved ones in their own way.”

Settld notifies more than 950 service providers from banks and insurers to energy firms, mobile providers, subscription services, social media platforms and more.

In addition to registering the death with service providers, its free online service helps users close, transfer or amend accounts and obtain date of death balances for probate.

Vicky Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Settld, said: “We are delighted to have the backing of regional Registrars to further support families when they need it the most.